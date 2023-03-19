Plane makes emergency landing on Georgia interstate after engine fails
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A small plane made an emergency landing on I-185 Northbound Sunday afternoon.
Officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that the pilot reported engine failure and had to make a landing near the 36-mile marker close to Harris County.
RELATED: Semi-trailer involved in plane’s emergency landing on I-985 in Gwinnett County.
The pilot landed safely and there were no injuries, officials said.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.