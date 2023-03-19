Plane makes emergency landing on Georgia interstate after engine fails

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A small plane made an emergency landing on I-185 Northbound Sunday afternoon.

Officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that the pilot reported engine failure and had to make a landing near the 36-mile marker close to Harris County.

The pilot landed safely and there were no injuries, officials said.

