Portions of Peachtree Corners Town Center parking to temporarily close

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Portions of a popular parking deck in Peachtree Corners town center are set to temporarily close as repair work, maintenance, and area improvements are made, officials told Atlanta News First.

Officials said the closures will impact in front of Lazy Dog Restaurant, the entrance near the lower deck closer to the CineBistro parking lot, and the southern ramp section in the area of the electric vehicle charging stations.

The closures are set to begin on Tuesday, officials said.

“During the closures, from March 21 to March 23, all entry into the deck must be done through the lower deck entrances across from CineBistro,” officials said. “The entrance nearest the traffic circle fountain will be temporarily closed to facilitate materials delivery for the project.”

Peachtree Corners Town Center parking deck closures (Peachtree Corners Communications)

After the delivery, the entrance will reopen and the ramp that provides access to the upper level of the parking deck will remain open throughout the project, officials add.

