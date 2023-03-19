Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Shooting in LaGrange County leaves one man injured

Armed Robbery
Armed Robbery(Atlanta News First)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was injured after a shooting in LaGrange County Saturday evening.

LaGrange Police officers responded to 108 West Cannon Street in reference to a person shot at 5 p.m. Upon arrival, officers then found a victim identified as Quincy Maddox who was later transported to a hospital with injuries to his face and left arm.

According to police, Maddox had been shot by Tiequavious Hines and another unknown male during a robbery on Bell Street.

Hines was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm, police said.

If you have any information on this incident, call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mekhi Jackson
Georgia man in police custody in connection to video showing animal abuse
Meek Mill
‘I never moved in it’ Meek Mill attempts to sell Atlanta mansion on Instagram
In this April 30, 2021, photo released by The White House, former President Jimmy Carter and...
President Joe Biden says Jimmy Carter asked him to deliver his eulogy
subscriptions cancel
GA bill makes canceling unwanted subscription services easier
The Supreme Court of Georgia will decide if Judge Christian Coomer will be removed from the...
Georgia Supreme Court allows Judge Christian Coomer to remain on bench

Latest News

Family of Nygil Cullins
Family of Atlanta man killed at Buckhead restaurant demands action
Family of Atlanta man killed at Buckhead restaurant demanding action
Maine State Police Tactical Team assisted York County Sheriffs in responding to the scene
Man critically injured after shooting in DeKalb County
Keeping the community warm. Salvation Army hosts warming shelter for citizens.
Warming centers open in metro Atlanta amid cold weather