Shooting in LaGrange County leaves one man injured

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was injured after a shooting in LaGrange County Saturday evening.

LaGrange Police officers responded to 108 West Cannon Street in reference to a person shot at 5 p.m. Upon arrival, officers then found a victim identified as Quincy Maddox who was later transported to a hospital with injuries to his face and left arm.

According to police, Maddox had been shot by Tiequavious Hines and another unknown male during a robbery on Bell Street.

Hines was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm, police said.

If you have any information on this incident, call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.

