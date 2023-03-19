Two crashes under investigation on I-85 and I-75 north in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after two separate crashes on I-85 and I-75 north in Atlanta early Sunday morning.

According to GDOT officials, emergency crews are responding to a crash on I-85 north before exit 86 and SR 13-Buford Spring Connector. Three out of four lanes are blocked on I-85 north, according to GDOT.

On I-75 north past 17th Street, a crash has blocked all lanes of travel. Officials said that the crash involved two vehicles.

Georgia State Patrol assisted Atlanta police officials in the crash on I-75, officials say.

Motorists in the Atlanta area should seek alternate routes if possible. It is unclear when both crashes will be cleared.

