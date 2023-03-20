1 killed, 2 injured in crash on I-575 in Canton

CANTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision on I-575 Saturday.

Canton police say a white Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south in a northbound lane when it hit a blue Honda Accord.

Cabrera Sylvestre, the driver of the Accord, “suffered serious injuries” and was taken to a hospital. Sebastian Alonzo Domingo, the passenger of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kevin Phyfe, the driver of the Silverado, also suffered serious injuries.

Anyone with information should contact Canton police at 770-720-4883.

