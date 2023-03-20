Police: 13-year-old reported missing in DeKalb County
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 13-year-old girl from DeKalb County.
Police say Deaniyka was last seen on March 18 leaving her home near the 2700 block of Evans Mill Road wearing a pink jacket, blue jeans, and Jordans.
Deaniyka is described as 5 feet and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair, and two nose piercings.
Anyone who has seen Deaniyka, call SVU at 770-724-7710 or dial 911.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.