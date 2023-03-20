Atlantic Station ranks high in Niche’s 2023 best places to live

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta has been named the best place to live in the Niche’s 2023 rankings.

Niche has created their ninth release of best places to live to help young professionals, parents looking for a good area to live for their little ones to attend school and or retirees find a place to call home.

Sandy Springs and Atlanta have made the list in a major way nationally for young professionals and overall best places to live in America.

Coming in at number 18, Sandy Springs is the best city to live in America, as well as number 20 for the best city for young professionals.

Atlanta came in number 6 for the best city to live in America and number 17 for the best city to live in for young professionals.

This year Atlantic Station took the number one spot for the best place to live in Atlanta. Last year Atlantic Station was number four and in 2021 it was number seven, so it’s safe to say there have been some major changes to inspire this number one spot.

Another Atlanta city that jumped in a major way was Brookwood, jumping from number 19 last year to number 5 this year, 2023.

The other top 5 cities from bottom to the top include Brookwood at number 5, North Decatur, Johns Creek, Alpharetta and Atlantic Station in the number one spot.

For more of Niche’s best places to live rankings visit Niche’s website.

