3 people found shot to death in Rockdale County

CONYERS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway into a deadly triple shooting in Rockdale County.

Just after midnight, Rockdale County deputies were called to the 3700 block of Sugarcreek Lane SE in Conyers for shots fired. When they arrived, they found three people shot to death, two adults and a 17-year-old.

Police say the suspected shooter is in custody and there is no threat to the community.

This is a developing story. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates.

