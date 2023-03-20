57-year-old man charged with drug trafficking in Haralson County

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 57-year-old Georgia man faces multiple charges after being found in possession of illegal drugs and a gun during an investigation in Haralson County.

According to Haralson County officials, the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a Draketown home during a months-long drug trafficking investigation.

James (Jim) Fincham was found “in possession of approximately six ounces of methamphetamine, approximately 14 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 70 individually packaged bags with a powder substance containing fentanyl, approximately 4 ounces of marijuana, approximately 1/2 gram of cocaine as well as other Schedule 3 and Schedule 4 drugs,” said Haralson County Sheriff’s Office officials. Officers also located a gun in Fincham’s possession.

“This was basically a convenience store for drugs being operated in Draketown and now, this is another drug house closed,” states Sheriff Stacy Williams. “I appreciate the effort put into this case by the Haralson-Paulding DTF and the assistance that was given during the search warrant. We will continue this fight to find and arrest drug dealers bringing this poison into our communities.”

Fincham faces multiple charges including VGCSA possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, VGCSA possession of a schedule 3 drug, VGCSA possession of a schedule 4 drug, VGCSA felony possession of marijuana, and other charges.

Several law enforcement agencies assisted in the investigation including Paulding County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit along with a K-9 unit, and the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division among others.

