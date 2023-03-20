Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Andy Kaufman to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

Comedian Andy Kaufman is seen with a neck brace in June 1982.
Comedian Andy Kaufman is seen with a neck brace in June 1982.(Associated Press)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Andy Kaufman is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2023, the company announced Monday.

Kaufman is perhaps best known for his appearances on “Saturday Night Live” and “Taxi,” but his wrestling history is deeply connected to Memphis.

Kaufman, a devoted wrestling fan, started an intense rivalry with Jerry “The King” Lawler in the early 1980s.

Their feud included Kaufman running over Lawler with a car in the WMC parking lot, and a famous appearance on Late Night with David Letterman where Lawler slapped Kaufman, who was already in a neck brace from a previous encounter.

Kaufman would also compete at the Mid-South Coliseum, taunting the Memphis audience and offering $1,000 to any woman who could pin him.

Kaufman died in 1984 due to lung cancer.

WWE has not announced who will induct Kaufman. Lawler was hospitalized last month after having a stroke at his Florida home.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Nygil Cullins
Family of Atlanta man killed at Buckhead restaurant demands action
police sirens generic photo
28-year-old man identified as fatal I-75 crash victim
Mugshot photo of Jailon Gray
Domestic incident led to shooting that killed 2 adults, 1 teen in Rockdale Co.
Small plane made emergency landing
Plane makes emergency landing on Georgia interstate after engine fails
DeKalb County Police Department shooting investigation
Man shot, killed at DeKalb County hotel, shooter at large, police say

Latest News

FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
Biden signs bill on COVID origins declassification
FILE - Family friend Tony McDavid walks through the wreckage of the beachfront home of Nina...
World on ‘thin ice’ as UN climate report gives stark warning
Agencies team up to fight gangs
Georgia House passes bill with 5 year mandatory minimum for gang recruitment
FILE - Jason Sudeikis arrives at the season three premiere of "Ted Lasso" on March 7, 2023, at...
‘Ted Lasso’ visits White House, promotes mental health care
Police say 45-year-old James Toliver Craig was arrested and booked on charges of first-degree...
Police: Dentist killed wife by lacing shakes with poison