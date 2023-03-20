Positively Georgia
Athens-Clarke police arrests third person involve in murder of Athens man

(Source: WBTV file photo)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A third person has been arrested in connection to the murder of an Athens man, police say.

The fatal shooting happened on March 5, on the 100 block of Northview Drive.

Police were called to the scene for a discharged firearm. When they got there they found 24-year-old Ja’Vanni McDavid had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

At that time of the incident, the police arrested Anthony Brown of Athens with aggravated assault but when Ja’Vanni died he was charged with murder.

On March 15, the police arrested a second person, Glendarius Tate, 20, of Athens, for his involvement, he was also charged with Murder.

Then later on March 17, Jaden Appling, 20, of Athens, was arrested for being involved in the fatal shooting that took the life of 24-year-old Ja’Vanni McDavid and was also charged with murder.

This is an ongoing investigation and police are asking for any information regarding this incident to contact Detective Johnson at 762-400-7060, or via email at paul.johnson@accgov.com.

