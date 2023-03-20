Positively Georgia
Atlanta City Council calls for audit of ‘More MARTA’ program

Five Points MARTA station
Five Points MARTA station(Atlanta News First)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta City Council has called for the first-ever audit of the “More MARTA” program.

“More MARTA” is funded by a half-penny tax passed in 2016. The program is expected to give MARTA $2.7 billion over a 40-year period.

The council says the audit is simply good governance and that it wasn’t spurred on by one specific action.

The audit would be overseen and paid for by the city government’s Department of Finance. Councilmember Marci Collier Overstreet said, “placing this audit in the City’s hands guarantees that we can find an independent third party to review the numbers. This way we get the most objective assessment of the way More MARTA is going.”

Councilmembers will hold a press conference Tuesday at 11:45 a.m. to discuss the audit.

