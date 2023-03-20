Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Buster Murdaugh responds to ‘baseless rumors’ around death of Hampton Co. teen

Buster Murdaugh steps outside of the courtroom before his father, Alex Murdaugh’s trial for...
Buster Murdaugh steps outside of the courtroom before his father, Alex Murdaugh’s trial for murder resumes at the Colleton County Courthouse on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.(Joshua Boucher | jboucher@thestate.com)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, Buster, is addressing rumors related to a 2015 death of a Hampton County teen.

Stephen Smith was found dead on the side of a Hampton County road in 2015.

Murdaugh, through his attorneys, released a statement Monday morning surrounding the “baseless rumors” around his involvement in Smith’s death.

SPECIAL SECTION: The Murdaugh Cases

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division re-opened the investigation into Smith’s death in June 2021, shortly after the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh based on information discovered during that initial investigation.

Murdaugh’s full statement is as follows:

The statement came just before attorneys representing Smith’s family held a news conference outlining their next steps in the investigation.

READ MORE: Family of Stephen Smith, attorneys to hold news conference

Smith’s mother started an online fundraiser on March 9 to have his body independently exhumed and examined.

Smith attorney Ronnie Richter addressed Murdaugh’s statement during the news conference.

“We’ve not mentioned Buster’s name one time,” Richter said. “This is not about Buster Murdaugh. This is about Stephen Smith. This is about trying to get answers to questions that his mother desperately needs answers for.”

Richter’s partner Eric Bland reiterated that they would approach a new investigation openly.

“As we sit here today, Buster is a victim. He lost a mother, a brother, and his father is in jail,” Bland said. “Buster, as we know has nothing to do with this and whatever is mentioned in the records.”

This isn’t the first time that Murdaugh has spoken about the media.

On March 6, Murdaugh filed a report that he and his girlfriend were being followed and photographed inside the couple’s home.

A follow-up report filed by Murdaugh’s girlfriend on March 10 indicated the pair were being harassed by someone who had heckled Murdaugh during his father’s trial.

Murdaugh’s father, Alex Murdaugh, was convicted of the 2021 murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh on March 2.

‘It might have been the monster you become’: Judge sentences Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh during his murder trial for the deaths of his wife and youngest son.

Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison for the murders.

His attorneys have filed a notice of appeal in the case.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeKalb County Police Department shooting investigation
Man shot, killed at DeKalb County hotel, shooter at large, police say
Family of Nygil Cullins
Family of Atlanta man killed at Buckhead restaurant demands action
Kenne Pluhar and his daughter
Georgia woman’s obituary for her father goes viral
Emergency crews respond to Spalding County crash
Emergency crews respond to Spalding County crash
police sirens generic photo
28-year-old man identified as fatal I-75 crash victim

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC...
Trump’s call for protests gets muted reaction by supporters
Atlanta News First has uncovered the state’s medical board could be investigating a doctor for...
Doctor accused of overmedicating woman, not following drug protocols
Athens-Clarke police arrests third person involve in murder of Athens man
Grilling tips for spring with ‘Meat Sweats BBQ Spritz’