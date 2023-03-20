Cobb County police agencies to host public safety forum

AUSTELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Half a dozen metro Atlanta counties are making a united effort to ensure your schools and neighborhoods are safer.

The Cobb County Police Department is hosting a public safety forum Saturday at the Cobb County Police Academy in Austell.

The participating cities are Marietta, Kennesaw, Acworth and Smyrna. Officers from each department will speak with you about multiple topics, including police technology, gun safety, and building trust in the community.

Attendance is free and you get lunch, but you need a ticket.

You can find tickets here.

