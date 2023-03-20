Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Community members working to combat Atlanta’s income inequality gap

By Amanda Rose
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta is the worst in the nation when it comes to income inequality. It’s a problem the city’s been dealing with for years and some community members are fed up.

“Four out of five black children in our city live in neighborhoods of concentrated poverty,” said Dr. Janelle Williams, CEO of ‘Atlanta Wealth Building Initiative.’

Dr. Williams says systemic racism is to blame.

“Having a race neutral response is being tone deaf, it’s being irrelevant, and it’s disregarding what’s the root cause that we’re seeing here which is systemic racism reflected in policy practices, development practices, and private sector practices as well,” she said.

According to a new ‘State of Black Georgia’ report from the Urban League of Greater Atlanta, the median household income for a black family is 28,105.

For a white family, it’s 83,722.

“We have, for the last three years been the top Goodwill to place African Americans into living wage jobs,” said Elaine Armstrong, vice president of marketing at the North Georgia Goodwill.

The North Georgia Goodwill says it put 16,000 people to work last year and sees the barriers people face daily when it comes to getting a job, whether that’s a lack of transportation or affordable childcare.

“We also serve veterans, we also serve youth, we also serve people with disabilities,” said Armstrong.

Aside from already providing free career services and training, Goodwill wants more partnerships that invest in the community but don’t care what that community looks like.

“What we know and what we can focus on here is workforce development and we know that is a number one key indicator in helping turn the tide,” she said.

The Atlanta Wealth Building Initiative, however, says it’s all about building black wealth through intentional policy changes, investment strategies, and partnerships.

“We’re here to say how can we undo harm and let’s understand by maintaining systemic racism, we’re constraining our economy,” Dr. Williams said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Nygil Cullins
Family of Atlanta man killed at Buckhead restaurant demands action
police sirens generic photo
28-year-old man identified as fatal I-75 crash victim
Mugshot photo of Jailon Gray
Domestic incident led to shooting that killed 2 adults, 1 teen in Rockdale Co.
Small plane made emergency landing
Plane makes emergency landing on Georgia interstate after engine fails
DeKalb County Police Department shooting investigation
Man shot, killed at DeKalb County hotel, shooter at large, police say

Latest News

Five Points MARTA station
Atlanta City Council calls for audit of ‘More MARTA’ program
Drug house closed (Haralson County Sheriff's Office photo)
57-year-old man charged with drug trafficking in Haralson County
South Fulton intersection
Construction begins on busy South Fulton intersection
In 2021, the most stolen guns have been reported in southeast Jefferson County, according to...
Man shot on King Street in Carroll County, shooter arrested after car chase
Construction begins on busy South Fulton intersection