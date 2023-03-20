Construction begins on busy South Fulton intersection

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews in the city of South Fulton are keeping drivers safe one intersection at a time.

A major intersection improvement project began today at Campbellton Road and Stonewall Tell Road; not too far from Camp Creek Parkway.

This part of town is known for its congestion.

The city of South Fulton says a total of 30 collisions, including nine injury crashes have been reported at the intersection.

The new project will include .32 miles of improvements, such as left and right turn lanes on all approaches, new traffic signals on mast arm signal poles, curb and gutter, drainage, sidewalks, signing and marking, and streetlights.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.