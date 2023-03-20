EMS worker among two killed in crash in southwest Atlanta
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people were killed in a crash involving a medical transport vehicle and an SUV in southwest Atlanta on Monday.
The crash happened around 1 p.m. on Campbellton Rd, near Butner. Police found the driver of the SUV and a passenger in the transport vehicle dead upon arrival. The driver of the transport van and a patient in the van sustained injuries and are receiving medical treatment, according to police.
The medical transport vehicle was a Pro Care EMS non-emergency vehicle, according to a company spokesperson. One of the victims was also an employee for the company.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
