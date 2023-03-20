EMS worker among two killed in crash in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people were killed in a crash involving a medical transport vehicle and an SUV in southwest Atlanta on Monday.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. on Campbellton Rd, near Butner. Police found the driver of the SUV and a passenger in the transport vehicle dead upon arrival. The driver of the transport van and a patient in the van sustained injuries and are receiving medical treatment, according to police.

Two ppl dead after a crash involving an EMS vehicle on Campbellton Rd in SW Atlanta. The road between Butner and Kimberley shut down as police investigate. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/QYdpUrcGrI — Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) March 20, 2023

The medical transport vehicle was a Pro Care EMS non-emergency vehicle, according to a company spokesperson. One of the victims was also an employee for the company.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

