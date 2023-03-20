Positively Georgia
EMS worker among two killed in crash in southwest Atlanta

One of the victims has been identified as an EMS employee.
By Miles Montgomery, Alexandra Parker and Zac Summers
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people were killed in a crash involving a medical transport vehicle and an SUV in southwest Atlanta on Monday.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. on Campbellton Rd, near Butner. Police found the driver of the SUV and a passenger in the transport vehicle dead upon arrival. The driver of the transport van and a patient in the van sustained injuries and are receiving medical treatment, according to police.

The medical transport vehicle was a Pro Care EMS non-emergency vehicle, according to a company spokesperson. One of the victims was also an employee for the company.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

