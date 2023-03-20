Positively Georgia
Fire destroys house in southwest Atlanta

A vacant home went up in flames overnight on Cascade Avenue in southwest Atlanta.
A vacant home went up in flames overnight on Cascade Avenue in southwest Atlanta.(Kyri Burke)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A vacant home went up in flames overnight on Cascade Avenue in southwest Atlanta, sending neighbors into the sub-freezing temperatures as firefighters worked to get the fire under control.

Fire crews responded to the scene on Cascade Avenue near Copeland Avenue just before 2 a.m. Monday morning and were still putting out hotspots at 5 a.m.

No one was injured, according to fire officials at the scene.

Kyri Burke lives next door. He had just returned home from out of state when the fire started.

“When I look out my window, the whole entire house was on fire,” he said.

Burke said the home had been vacant for a while and that homeless people sometimes enter the house to keep warm.

It took firefighters about 45 minutes to knock out the initial flames, Burke said.

“It was nothing but black smoke, so while they were putting the fire out, it still kept reoccurring to the point where they had to go into my backyard and pull down the fence just so they could get to the house,” he said. “The fire started from the front door all the way to the back of the house.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

