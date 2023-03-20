Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

First Alert Forecast: Warmer air on the way this week

Today will be chilly, but 80′s return by the end of the week
By Courteney Jacobazzi, Rodney Harris and Ella Dorsey
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

We continue our cold stretch of weather to kick off the week. After another freezing morning, temperatures will climb into the low to mid 50s through the afternoon.

Keep the coats handy, because tonight will be another cold one, with lows dropping into the low 30s.

Through the week, temperatures will gradually warm up. We will head into the 60s tomorrow, and near 80 by Thursday!

When it comes to rain, a few showers, mainly north of Atlanta will be possible Wednesday.

Showers and storms will also be possible late Friday into Saturday morning along a cold front. Severe weather isn’t expected right now, but we will monitor the progression of this front through the week.

Beyond the showers and storms, we look ahead to a nice weekend with highs in the low to mid 70s!

A freeze warning remains in effect through noon
A freeze warning remains in effect through noon(ANF)
High temperatures will climb into the low to mid 40s under sunny skies
High temperatures will climb into the low to mid 40s under sunny skies(ANF)
Showers possible north of Atlanta Wednesday afternoon
Showers possible north of Atlanta Wednesday afternoon(ANF)
Cold front brings rain and storms late Friday into Saturday morning
Cold front brings rain and storms late Friday into Saturday morning(ANF)
Chilly Monday, but warmer weather returns this week. Rain is possible mid week and then again...
Chilly Monday, but warmer weather returns this week. Rain is possible mid week and then again Friday night into Saturday.(ANF)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeKalb County Police Department shooting investigation
Man shot, killed at DeKalb County hotel, shooter at large, police say
Family of Nygil Cullins
Family of Atlanta man killed at Buckhead restaurant demands action
Kenne Pluhar and his daughter
Georgia woman’s obituary for her father goes viral
Emergency crews respond to Spalding County crash
Emergency crews respond to Spalding County crash
police sirens generic photo
28-year-old man identified as fatal I-75 crash victim

Latest News

A Freeze Warning is in effect.
First Alert Forecast | The workweek begins on a frigid note
A Freeze Warning is in effect.
APP VIDEO FORECAST | Winter cold has settled back into North Georgia!
A Freeze Warning is in effect!
First Alert Forecast | Winter’s cold is back... back again!
A Freeze Warning is in effect!
App Video Forecast | Winter's cold has returned!