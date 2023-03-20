First Alert Forecast: Warmer air on the way this week

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

We continue our cold stretch of weather to kick off the week. After another freezing morning, temperatures will climb into the low to mid 50s through the afternoon.

Keep the coats handy, because tonight will be another cold one, with lows dropping into the low 30s.

Through the week, temperatures will gradually warm up. We will head into the 60s tomorrow, and near 80 by Thursday!

When it comes to rain, a few showers, mainly north of Atlanta will be possible Wednesday.

Showers and storms will also be possible late Friday into Saturday morning along a cold front. Severe weather isn’t expected right now, but we will monitor the progression of this front through the week.

Beyond the showers and storms, we look ahead to a nice weekend with highs in the low to mid 70s!

