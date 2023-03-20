Grilling tips for spring with ‘Meat Sweats BBQ Spritz’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Meat Sweats BBQ Spritz was founded by a pair of Raleigh, North Carolina-based brothers who wanted to create an easy way to spritz BBQ to enhance flavor and moisture. And rather than producing a marinade or barbecue sauce, they created a lineup of three “BBQ spritzes” to improve your grilling experience.

Adam Bell and Scott Chalkley are the co-founders of Meat Sweats BBQ Spritz. These two brothers believe spritzing is an essential part of the smoking process. “As Meat Sweats grows, we plan to increase our offering with new products and content aimed at helping backyard barbecue enthusiasts like us have the best smokes and the best time possible.”

The Meat Sweats BBQ Spritzes come in three flavors - “Hog Wash,” “Bird Bath,” and “Bull Spritz”.

Hog Wash BBQ Spritz Meant to maximize the flavor, bark and tenderness of pork, the Hog Wash spritz combines apple juice, apple cider vinegar, brown sugar and salt into one easy-to-apply package. Enlist whenever throwing ribs, pork shoulder and other pork cuts on the smoker, or try with pork chops and vegetables on the grill.

Bird Bath BBQ Spritz Poultry isn’t always the juiciest or most flavorful protein, but you can change that with the Bird Bath spritz, which ups the flavor and even the crispness of chicken skin. The brand suggests using it when smoking whole chickens, thighs, breasts and wings, or apply it to turkey or vegetables for a little kick. It’s made with apple cider vinegar, brown sugar, hot sauce and salt.

Bull Spritz BBQ Spritz Made with a combo of beef broth, white vinegar, brown sugar, soy sauce and Worcestershire sauce, this spritz was designed with beef in mind. We’re talking briskets, roasts and beef ribs on the smoker, or burgers and steaks on the grill. When slow-cooking, spray it on to imbue the meat with additional flavor, crisp bark and tenderness.

