Group demands change after dog beaten in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A group of protestors is demanding change after the violent beating of a dog in DeKalb County.

Mekhi Jackson was arrested after being seen on video punching and slamming a dog against a concrete wall at an apartment complex.

The community has since named the dog Justice.

Protestors gathered at the Georgia State Capitol on Sunday urging Gov. Brian Kemp to create a task force to address animal cruelty.

In his FY23 budget, the governor did include a little over $200,000 to fund an animal abuse resource prosecutor position under the Prosecuting Attorney’s Council, in an effort to hold animal abusers accountable.

“Watching an animal be slapped, punched, thrown against a wall,” one protestor said. “If they do that to an animal they might be doing it to a child or their significant other, there’s violence that goes farther than that.”

Detectives found the dog dead near the apartments on Friday.

At this time they have not released the dog’s exact cause of death, or who the dog belonged to.

