Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Group demands change after dog beaten in DeKalb County

Protestors are demanding change after the violent beating of a dog in DeKalb.
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A group of protestors is demanding change after the violent beating of a dog in DeKalb County.

Mekhi Jackson was arrested after being seen on video punching and slamming a dog against a concrete wall at an apartment complex.

RELATED: Georgia man in police custody in connection to video showing animal abuse.

The community has since named the dog Justice.

Protestors gathered at the Georgia State Capitol on Sunday urging Gov. Brian Kemp to create a task force to address animal cruelty.

In his FY23 budget, the governor did include a little over $200,000 to fund an animal abuse resource prosecutor position under the Prosecuting Attorney’s Council, in an effort to hold animal abusers accountable.

“Watching an animal be slapped, punched, thrown against a wall,” one protestor said. “If they do that to an animal they might be doing it to a child or their significant other, there’s violence that goes farther than that.”

Detectives found the dog dead near the apartments on Friday.

At this time they have not released the dog’s exact cause of death, or who the dog belonged to.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeKalb County Police Department shooting investigation
Man shot, killed at DeKalb County hotel, shooter at large, police say
Family of Nygil Cullins
Family of Atlanta man killed at Buckhead restaurant demands action
Kenne Pluhar and his daughter
Georgia woman’s obituary for her father goes viral
Emergency crews respond to Spalding County crash
Emergency crews respond to Spalding County crash
police sirens generic photo
28-year-old man identified as fatal I-75 crash victim

Latest News

Group demands change after dog is beaten in DeKalb County
Small plane made emergency landing
Plane makes emergency landing on Georgia interstate after engine fails
Peachtree Corners Town Center parking deck closures
Portions of Peachtree Corners Town Center parking to temporarily close
Photo of Cobb County home destroyed after a fire
Cobb County home deemed ‘a total loss’ after fire