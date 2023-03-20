Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Man, dog found dead after house fire in DeKalb County

The identity of the person who died is not being released at this time.
DeKalb deadly house fire
DeKalb deadly house fire(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a man and and a dog were found dead after a house fire Monday morning in DeKalb County.

Fire officials told Atlanta News First that three people made it out of the home but one male victim did not along with the family dog.

The identity of the person who died hasn’t been released at this time.

It’s unknown what started the fire, and it’s under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Nygil Cullins
Family of Atlanta man killed at Buckhead restaurant demands action
police sirens generic photo
28-year-old man identified as fatal I-75 crash victim
The scene of a deadly triple shooting in Rockdale County.
Domestic incident led to shooting that killed 2 adults, 1 teen in Rockdale Co.
DeKalb County Police Department shooting investigation
Man shot, killed at DeKalb County hotel, shooter at large, police say
Armed Robbery
Shooting in LaGrange County leaves one man injured

Latest News

The scene of a deadly triple shooting in Rockdale County.
Domestic incident led to shooting that killed 2 adults, 1 teen in Rockdale Co.
Rome Amber Alert
Amber Alert canceled for missing 2-year-old Rome girl, father charged
ANF+ RECORDING
Domestic incident led to shooting that killed 2 adults, 1 teen in Rockdale Co.
Buster Murdaugh steps outside of the courtroom before his father, Alex Murdaugh’s trial for...
Buster Murdaugh responds to ‘baseless rumors’ around death of Hampton Co. teen
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during the New Hampshire Republican State Committee...
Trump ally to appear before NYC grand jury eyeing charges