Man, dog found dead after house fire in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a man and and a dog were found dead after a house fire Monday morning in DeKalb County.

Fire officials told Atlanta News First that three people made it out of the home but one male victim did not along with the family dog.

The identity of the person who died hasn’t been released at this time.

It’s unknown what started the fire, and it’s under investigation.

