Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Man faces murder charges in wife’s poisoning death

Police say 45-year-old James Toliver Craig was arrested and booked on charges of first-degree...
Police say 45-year-old James Toliver Craig was arrested and booked on charges of first-degree murder in relation to the death of his wife.(Source: Aurora Police Department via Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - A Colorado man suspected of poisoning his wife has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

The Aurora man, identified as 45-year-old James Toliver Craig, was arrested and booked into jail early Sunday, the Aurora Police Department said.

The arrest came four days after the suspect, a dentist, drove his 43-year-old wife to a hospital because she was complaining of headaches and dizziness, police said.

The woman’s condition rapidly deteriorated and she was declared brain dead a short time later. Doctors removed her from life support early Sunday morning, police said.

Police say there was suspicion regarding the victim’s “sudden illness and death.” An investigation by Major Crimes Homicide Unit detectives revealed she was poisoned.

Aurora Police Division Chief Mark Hildebrand said in a statement that it was a “heinous, complex and calculated murder” but did not release further details.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

DeKalb County Police Department shooting investigation
Man shot, killed at DeKalb County hotel, shooter at large, police say
Family of Nygil Cullins
Family of Atlanta man killed at Buckhead restaurant demands action
Kenne Pluhar and his daughter
Georgia woman’s obituary for her father goes viral
Emergency crews respond to Spalding County crash
Emergency crews respond to Spalding County crash
police sirens generic photo
28-year-old man identified as fatal I-75 crash victim

Latest News

North Korea views the U.S.-South Korean military drills as a practice to launch an invasion,...
North Korea: Latest missile simulated nuclear counterattack
13-year-old Deaniyka reported missing in DeKalb County
Police: 13-year-old reported missing in DeKalb County
Community and local leaders rally together for changes to be made on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway
Mother of hit and run victim in northwest Atlanta demands changes
Protestors are demanding change after the violent beating of a dog in DeKalb.
Group demands change after dog beaten in DeKalb County