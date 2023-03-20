Positively Georgia
Man shot in the chest outside lounge in northeast Atlanta, police say

Shooting scene outside of Josephine's Lounge in northeast Atlanta.
Shooting scene outside of Josephine's Lounge in northeast Atlanta.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is fighting for his life after being shot in the chest overnight in northeast Atlanta.

The Brookhaven Police Department says officers responded to Josephine’s Lounge at 3277 Buford Highway at 3:18 a.m. in reference to a person shot call. Upon arrival, officers located a 35-year-old male victim in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was transported to an area trauma center.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Brookhaven Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

