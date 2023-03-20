Positively Georgia
Man shot on King Street in Carroll County, shooter arrested after car chase

In 2021, the most stolen guns have been reported in southeast Jefferson County, according to LMPD data.
In 2021, the most stolen guns have been reported in southeast Jefferson County, according to LMPD data.(Unsplash)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was shot in the abdomen during a traffic stop in Carroll County, according to police.

The car fled the traffic stop and before abruptly stopping. The man, who was a passenger in the car, then fell out. He later told police that he was shot while the driver was trying to throw a gun out of the car.

The drive was arrested and the man was treated by EMS before being taken to Atlanta for further treatment.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

