Man shot on King Street in Carroll County, shooter arrested after car chase

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was shot in the abdomen during a traffic stop in Carroll County, according to police.

The car fled the traffic stop and before abruptly stopping. The man, who was a passenger in the car, then fell out. He later told police that he was shot while the driver was trying to throw a gun out of the car.

The drive was arrested and the man was treated by EMS before being taken to Atlanta for further treatment.

