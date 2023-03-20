March 21 elections set for Mableton, Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill’s replacement

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several special elections are set for Tuesday, March 21, throughout metro Atlanta.

The new city of Mableton will elect its first slate of constitutional officers: a mayor and six city council members. Voters approved a split from Cobb County in the November 2022 election, wanting more autonomy over zoning and development in the Mableton area.

But since becoming a new city, candidates for leadership roles have dropped out or become embroiled in controversy.

Advance voting began last month, while early voting has also been underway to pick a new sheriff in Clayton County.

Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill was sentenced last week to 18 months in federal prison, followed by six years of supervised release for violating the civil rights of six detainees at the Clayton County jail by ordering them strapped into restraint chairs for hours on end.

Also in Clayton County, a special election is being held to replace state Rep. Mike Glanton (D-Jonesboro), who resigned earlier this year. The city of Jonesboro itself is holding an election for mayor, as well.

A SPLOST referendum is set to be decided by Fayette County voters, while a district 2 commission special election is being held in Clarke County.

