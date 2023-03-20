Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Monica Kaufman Pearson hosts the annual Captain Planet Foundation Gala

XXXX on Saturday, March 18, 2023 in Atlanta. (Todd Kirkland/AP Images for The Captain Planet...
XXXX on Saturday, March 18, 2023 in Atlanta. (Todd Kirkland/AP Images for The Captain Planet Foundation)(Todd Kirkland | AP Images for The Captain Planet Foundation)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Captain Planet Foundation raised over $650,000 at their annual gala Saturday night.

The Gala was held at Flourish Atlanta and was hosted by our very own Atlanta News First’s One on One host, Monica Kaufman Pearson.

XXXX on Saturday, March 18, 2023 in Atlanta. (Todd Kirkland/AP Images for The Captain Planet...
XXXX on Saturday, March 18, 2023 in Atlanta. (Todd Kirkland/AP Images for The Captain Planet Foundation)(Todd Kirkland | AP Images for The Captain Planet Foundation)

The money raised is to support the foundation’s worldwide educational programming and grant-making efforts to engage and empower young people to be problem solvers for the planet.

They held silent auctions during cocktail hour which featured 14 private chef’s table experiences from some of Atlanta’s most treasured Chefs. The live auction was hosted by Billy Harris and items like a week in the French Riviera, a stay at Francis Ford Coppola’s luxury rainforest resort in Belize and a getaway to Ted Turner’s Vermejo property were available as well as other great items.

In addition, there were some honorees, that received rewards such as Louie Schwartzberg, an award-winning filmmaker and fierce advocate for the environment. He was honored with the Superhero for Earth Award for his dedication to creating works that have a positive effect on the future of the planet. As well as Climate Justice Activist, Xiye Bastida was honored as well with the Young Superhero for Earth Award for her work organizing Fridays For Future NYC and helping mobilize up to 300,000 people in the 2019 climate strikes.

There were over 450 guests in attendance which included country music singer and rapper Blanco Brown, NFL Pro Bowler Ovie Mughelli, Lili Buffett, Laura Turner Seydel, designer Robert Comstock, Reverend Dr. Gerald Durley, Regional Administrator EPA Region 4 Daniel Blackman, Humans of New York’s Brandon Stanton and Emerson Collective’s Jamie Van Leeuwen.

The Captain Planet Foundation has been in business for over 31 years and is a non-profit organization that empowers youth to be change-makers for the environment.

The foundation has funded more than 3600 hands-on environmental education projects with schools and nonprofits all over the United States and internationally.

To learn more about Captain Planet Foundation, please visit www.CaptainPlanetFoundation.org.

XXXX on Saturday, March 18, 2023 in Atlanta. (Todd Kirkland/AP Images for The Captain Planet...
XXXX on Saturday, March 18, 2023 in Atlanta. (Todd Kirkland/AP Images for The Captain Planet Foundation)(Todd Kirkland | AP Images for The Captain Planet Foundation)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeKalb County Police Department shooting investigation
Man shot, killed at DeKalb County hotel, shooter at large, police say
Family of Nygil Cullins
Family of Atlanta man killed at Buckhead restaurant demands action
Kenne Pluhar and his daughter
Georgia woman’s obituary for her father goes viral
Emergency crews respond to Spalding County crash
Emergency crews respond to Spalding County crash
police sirens generic photo
28-year-old man identified as fatal I-75 crash victim

Latest News

Shooting scene outside of Josephine's Lounge in northeast Atlanta.
Man shot in the chest outside lounge in northeast Atlanta, police say
A vacant home went up in flames overnight on Cascade Avenue in southwest Atlanta.
Early morning fire destroys house in southwest Atlanta
The scene of a deadly triple shooting in Rockdale County.
3 people found shot to death in Rockdale County
A vacant home went up in flames overnight on Cascade Avenue in southwest Atlanta.
Early morning fire destroys house in southwest Atlanta