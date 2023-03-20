Mother of hit and run victim in northwest Atlanta demands changes

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Saturday afternoon, family and friends of Brittney Glover, rallied together to hold a memorial for the woman killed in a hit and run in September.

Valerie Handy-Carey, Brittany Glover’s mother, said her daughter was leaving an event when she was hit and killed while walking across Donald Lee Hollowell Parkwell. She said the driver sped off and had not been found.

“I don’t get closure for my daughter because that person is still out here,” Handy-Carey said. “That person still has an opportunity to kill again,” she said. “It’s been six months, and so to me, that’s saying that you’re comfortable with what you’ve done, and you’ve possibly done it before,” Handy-Carey said. “So, I want to prevent somebody else’s family from going through the same thing that I’ve gone through, and so we need to make a call to action for things to be implemented now to help pedestrians be safer,” she said.

Handy-Carey said she lives in Columbus, Ohio. She said her daughter moved to Atlanta for a new flight attendant job with Spirit Airlines, but she didn’t get the chance to start.

“She had just graduated on August 29th. She got here on Friday, and she was dead by Sunday,” Handy-Carey said.

“Brittany’s birthday was March 15th--last Wednesday, she would’ve turned 34 years old. Even though she’s not here, she turned 34 years old, and Brittany was full of life. Brittany was loud. She lived out loud,” Handy-Carey said. “She was just full of life, and she was at the prime of her life when it was taken from her,” her mother said.

Now, she along, with transit advocacy groups, local government officials, and community members want answers.

“I want you to imagine if Brittany were a member of your family. Imagine if Brittany were your daughter, your sister, your wife. Someone may know something, please, please reach out to law enforcement,” said Keisha Waites, Atlanta City Council. “Brittany moved here for a better life to work in the airline industry and so she never got that opportunity and so I believe we have a moral obligation. Brittany stood up for us and now I believe we must stand up for her,” she said.

Handy-Carey and others said they want to see changes to the road.

“We wanted to be here today because Brittany was a very special person to her friends and her family,” said Rebecca Serna, Propel ATL, Executive Director. “We’re out here to raise awareness that this is a huge problem in the city of Atlanta, in the state of Georgia, which is the 9th most dangerous for pedestrians,” she said.

Handy-Carey said she wants traffic lights installed, the speed limit to be lowered, and more speed limit signs posted.

“Accountability for me looks like the City, the State taking responsibility for putting in the necessary signs because nobody knows what the speed limit is,” Handy-Carey said. So, changing the speed limit, and reducing the speed limit, would be one way to be held accountable. Putting in signage, a stop sign for pedestrians to be assisted to walk on their own,” she said.

“Brittany didn’t have to die if those changes--it could’ve been minimized if those changes had been in place,” Handy-Carey said. “How many more people have to lose their lives before change happens before it becomes a priority and that’s still happening? People are still dying,” she said.

Waites said things are in the works.

“I’m standing with you here today to make a commitment not only to work with you in terms of members of the general assembly but also to work with members of the city council. It’s my understanding that this is a state road, but we can advocate having the speed reduced,” Waites said. “They’re in session right now which is interesting. Cross Over Day has already happened, however, local legislation is still possible,” Waites said. “So, this particular road is a state road, so to change the speed, the actual speed of this particular road would require state approval,” Waites said.

Waites said locally, they are working on some things, as well.

“There are three things that we’re focused on now, and that is getting a traffic device here, a light, giving that you have a massive residential community across the street to protect families,” Waites said. “This may not benefit Brittany but certainly those who live in the community,” she said. “The second thing we want to do, if you drive this area, there is no signage, the actual reflects with the speed limit is, so our goal is to get more signage that actually states with the speed limit is,” She said. “Right now, it’s 35 miles per hour,” she said.

Handy-Carey is holding onto hope.

“Brittany and I were like sister friends. We talked every day, multiple times a day, so it was very hard for me. I don’t get the opportunity to grieve like I feel like I should because it hasn’t been any accountability and for whatever reason, I can’t let go and maybe that’s the energy I need to keep showing up here because there’s no closure,” she said.

