New ‘Everyone Eats Foundation’ building will serve Atlanta’s food-insecure families

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens helped cut the ribbon in the heart of Atlanta’s Vine City neighborhood for a building that will serve as the headquarters for the Everyone Eats Foundation.

With inflation pushing up the cost of groceries, more families are struggling to be able to afford healthy food choices. The Magnolia Street location, made possible through a donation from Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, will help combat food insecurity.

The building will eventually house a restaurant and soup kitchen, along with a rooftop community garden.

“If you know that there’s a lot of hungry bellies out there that means those children are going to have less of an advantage in the classroom and may not pay as much attention,” said Dickens, “so Everyone Eats and Anthem partnering in this community helps our economic goals, but it also helps our education and our youth goals.”

Amerigroup also surprised the foundation’s founder Summer Jo with a $50,000 check.

“This really, really does mean a lot,” said Jo, fighting back tears of joy. “I’m so happy and thankful because we did this together.”

