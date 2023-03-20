Positively Georgia
Officials: North Oconee High School student found with a gun

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials say a high school student was found with a gun in their vehicle.

According to police officials, administrators from the North Oconee High School were “notified that a student had a firearm in their vehicle.”

According to a statement released by North Oconee High School officials, “we were immediately notified, and we secured the weapon and removed it from campus. As always, student and employee safety is our highest priority. The student was promptly removed from campus, and at no time was any student in danger.”

The incident remains under investigation.

