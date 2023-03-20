Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

US sending ammunition, tanker trucks, boats to Ukraine

Much of Mariupol was pounded to rubble by Russian shelling before Moscow finally took control of the city in May. (CNN)
By The Associated Press and LOLITA C. BALDOR and MATTHEW LEE
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department announced Monday that the U.S. will send Ukraine $350 million in weapons and equipment, as fierce battles with Russian forces continue for control of the city of Bakhmut, and troops prepare for an expected spring offensive.

The latest package of aid includes a large amount of various types of ammunition, such as rockets for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, and an undisclosed number of fuel tanker trucks and riverine boats.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a statement, said the package also provides more ammunition for howitzers, Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, high-speed anti-radiation (HARM) missiles and anti-tank weapons.

A group helps Ukrainians reunite with their children taken to Russia. (CNN, TELEGRAM/ARTEK, TWITTER/ AZOVMOLOZENSKY, SAVE UKRAINE)

“Russia alone could end its war today. Until Russia does we will stand united with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” said Blinken.

The new aid comes as Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on Monday, giving a political lift to Russian President Vladimir Putin against the West just days after an international arrest warrant was issued for the Kremlin leader on war crimes charges related to Ukraine.

The American weapons will be taken from Pentagon stocks through the presidential drawdown authority, so it will be able to be delivered quickly to the warfront. The U.S. has provided more than $32.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Nygil Cullins
Family of Atlanta man killed at Buckhead restaurant demands action
police sirens generic photo
28-year-old man identified as fatal I-75 crash victim
The scene of a deadly triple shooting in Rockdale County.
Domestic incident led to shooting that killed 2 adults, 1 teen in Rockdale Co.
DeKalb County Police Department shooting investigation
Man shot, killed at DeKalb County hotel, shooter at large, police say
Armed Robbery
Shooting in LaGrange County leaves one man injured

Latest News

FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is pausing...
Amazon cuts 9,000 jobs; now at least 27,000 layoffs in 2023
Several agencies are working together to find Orlando Ortiz and Jeffrey Marrero. Sheriff Grady...
2 men missing after anchor mishap, young girls left alone on boat, authorities say
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC...
Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest
The scene of a deadly triple shooting in Rockdale County.
Domestic incident led to shooting that killed 2 adults, 1 teen in Rockdale Co.
LIVE: Biden hosts Nowruz reception