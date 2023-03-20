Peachtree Creek Greenway in Brookhaven ready for next phase of expansion project

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - City leaders in Brookhaven celebrated the completion of phase one of a new trail system Monday with a ribbon cutting event. The first leg of the Peachtree Creek Greenway includes picnic tables, hammocks, and swings.

“A lot of people in the morning come and run and walk,” said Alexander Rodriguez of Brookhaven. “It’s a really good thing for our community especially because you get to see new people you don’t see you around.”

The paved trail, which runs along Peachtree Creek from North Druid Hills Road to Briarwood Road, between I-85 and Buford Highway, cost close to $10 million. City leaders say the multiuse trail is connecting communities.

“They could ride their bike to work. Ride their bike to visit friends. We don’t always have to be in traffic. We can get on the trail,” said John J. Funny, Brookhaven City Councilman for district 4

Like the Beltline city leaders expect the greenway, once fully finished and rounding out at more than 12-miles long, to be a huge economic draw. But the non-profit that maintains the path says they’re focused on equity.

“This section of the Greenway that we’re on right now is actually in a low-income area and it is accessible by the residents who live along the greenway,” said Lauren Kiefer, interim executive director of Peachtree Creek Greenway.

The next phase of project, which will cost around $18 million, is connecting the Peachtree Creek Greenway to the Atlanta Beltline. They hope to have that section completed by 2025.

