Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Phone companies ordered to block spam texts

It’s an issue that many people with cell phones have to deal with.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s an issue that many people with cell phones have to deal with.

Have you ever gotten unwanted spam texts? Well, you may be in luck if you answered yes.

Officials are cracking down on obnoxious spam text messages. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is laying out new rules for telecom companies to put an end to unwanted robotexts.

According to FCC officials, the rules would require phone providers to block text messages from suspicious sources including phone numbers that appear to be “invalid, unallocated or unused.”

“It’s really difficult to enforce it effectively and to get everybody on the same page because of technical challenges but also because you don’t want to be stopping legitimate communications,” officials say.

Authorities say that scam robotexts may potentially be even more dangerous than robocalls because the texts may “contain malicious links to software that could infect your phone.”

FCC officials are also considering applying do not call registry protections to text messages.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Nygil Cullins
Family of Atlanta man killed at Buckhead restaurant demands action
police sirens generic photo
28-year-old man identified as fatal I-75 crash victim
Mugshot photo of Jailon Gray
Domestic incident led to shooting that killed 2 adults, 1 teen in Rockdale Co.
Small plane made emergency landing
Plane makes emergency landing on Georgia interstate after engine fails
DeKalb County Police Department shooting investigation
Man shot, killed at DeKalb County hotel, shooter at large, police say

Latest News

Two dead after crash involving emergency vehicle in southwest Atlanta
Man, dog found dead after house fire in DeKalb County
Phone companies ordered to block spam texts
Photo of fatal crash involving ambulance
EMS worker among two killed in crash in southwest Atlanta