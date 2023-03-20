Positively Georgia
Two dead after crash in southwest Atlanta

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials are investigating after two people died in a crash in southwest Atlanta on Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the area of the 2100 block of Chadwick Road near Campbellton Road after reports of a crash.

The two crash victims have not been identified by officials at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

