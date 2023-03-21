2023 Decatur Book Festival canceled

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The 2023 edition of the Decatur Book Festival has been canceled. The festival plans to “relaunch” in 2024.

The COVID-19 pandemic put a big dent in the book festival. What used to be a sprawling, multi-day event that took over most of downtown Decatur became a single-day, single-location event.

The organization released the following statement on its website:

“Many of you have been wondering what’s on tap for this year’s Decatur Book Festival. We wanted to take a moment to inform you that the Decatur Book Festival will be taking a pause for 2023, with a plan to relaunch in 2024. As an organization, we have always been committed to bringing the literary community together and showcasing the best in literature. This commitment has prompted our team to take a step back and reevaluate short- and long-term festival planning and operations to solidify our ability to deliver stellar programming.

During this pause, we will continue partnering with local organizations by lending our name and providing promotional support.

Our goal is to create a sustainable and thriving organization that will continue to bring the best in literature to our community for years to come. We appreciate your support and understanding during this time and look forward to coming back stronger than ever.

We look forward to seeing you at partner events, and at the Decatur Book Festival in 2024.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.