3 Georgia youth shelter workers charged with child sex crimes, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three former workers at a Clayton County youth shelter are facing multiple charges of felony child abuse.

On Mar. 15, the Clayton County Police Department’s Human Trafficking Unit Commander received an anonymous tip in reference to sexual misconduct.

The Clayton County Police Department said the tip which led to an investigation revealed employee, 25-year-old Caleb Randolph, who is also the son of the facility’s Executive Director, 55-year-old Mia Chanel Kimber, had engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with at least one child who had been placed at the facility.

Additionally, the investigation revealed that Mia Kimber and 53-year-old Monica Jones both had direct knowledge of the misconduct and failed to report the incident to law enforcement officials.

According to police, both Kimber and Jones failed to take corrective actions and instead engaged in a cover-up scheme which resulted in the juvenile victim being removed from the facility based on false allegations.

Officials said Caleb Randolph was initially fired and re-hired a week and a half later and has since been actively employed at the shelter until his arrest on Mar. 16.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests may be forthcoming, police said.

The three former Clayton County youth shelter workers are being charged with the following crimes:

Caleb Xavier Randolph was arrested on March 16, 2023, on the following charges:

· Child Molestation

· Statutory Rape

· Sexual Assault of a Person over Whom Have Supervisory/Disciplinary Authority Over

· Sexual Assault by Facility Employee/Agent/Volunteer

Mia Chanel Kimber was arrested on March 18, 2023, and Monica Shanora Jones was arrested on March 20, 2023. They both were arrested on the following charges:

· Child Molestation – Party to a Crime

· Statutory Rape – Party to Crime

· Sexual Assault of a Person over Whom Have Supervisory/Disciplinary Authority Over – Party to a Crime

· Sexual Assault by Facility Employee/Agent/Volunteer – Party to a Crime

· Sexual Exploitation – Party to a Crime

· Mandated Reporter (Failure to report)

