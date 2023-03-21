53-year-old Georgia man sentenced to life for murder of his girlfriend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 53-year-old Georgia man pled guilty to the 2020 murder of his girlfriend, Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. told Atlanta News First.

During the sentencing, Judge Harris said to the defendant, “this was senseless, and it was tragic. You have not just destroyed one life. You have brought destruction to an entire family. I hope that weighs on you for the rest of your natural life.”

According to officials, Jose Lemus and his “long-term girlfriend” went out to eat at El Ranchero Mexican Restaurant on Cobb Parkway in Marietta on Dec. 6, 2020. During the meal, officials say “Lemus’ girlfriend asked him about a woman he had been communicating with. Lemus became angry, pulled out a gun, and shot her in the neck. He then fled into the woods toward the Marietta Campus of Kennesaw State University and Life University.”

He was arrested by Marietta police officers within an hour of the shooting, according to officials.

Police officials say Lemus left his Honduran passport in a backpack when he fled the restaurant and he was identified by restaurant customers.

Several family members of the victim spoke about her life and the impact of losing her, including her 14-year-old daughter. The victim’s 14-year-old daughter said, “I need my mom here and she won’t be there. She won’t be at prom or my high school graduation. I won’t ever get my mom back and it hurts. I hope he knows how badly he has affected me.”

