Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Accused shooter in rapper Takeoff’s murder due in court in May

This image provided by the Houston Police Dept., shows Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, who arrested...
This image provided by the Houston Police Dept., shows Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, who arrested in the fatal shooting of rapper Takeoff, who was killed last month outside a bowling alley in Houston.(Houston Police Dept. via AP)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 33-year-old man who was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of Atlanta rapper Takeoff is set to face a judge in a Texas court in May, officials told Atlanta News First.

Takeoff was shot in the head and back on Nov. 1 as more than 30 people were leaving a private party at a bowling center. Houston police have said the gunfire followed a disagreement over a lucrative game of dice, but that Takeoff was not involved and was an innocent bystander.

Patrick Xavier Clark’s court appearance from March 9 was continued until May 22, Texas officials confirmed to Atlanta News First.

Clark was taken into custody on Dec. 1. His arrest came one day after another man was charged in connection with the Nov. 1 shooting.

RELATED: Atlanta DJ, others mourn death of Migos rapper Takeoff

Clark was released from the Harris County jail on a $1 million bond in January, officials said.

A judge lowered Clark’s original $2 million bond to $1 million last week. Clark’s team of lawyers was asking for a $300,000 bond, but the judge was not convinced that a lower bond was needed.

Clark applied for an expedited passport by submitting the itinerary for an “imminent” flight to Mexico, according to court records. They say he was arrested the day he received the passport and was in possession of a “large amount” of cash.

Officials said Clark was placed under house arrest and was required to wear a GPS tracking device and avoid contact with anyone involved in the shooting investigation.

In October 2022, Quavo and Takeoff released their collaborative album titled, Only Built For Infinity Links.”

Migos broke through with the massive hit “Versace” in 2013. They put out a trilogy of albums called “Culture,” “Culture II” and “Culture III,” with the first two hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. Takeoff was best known for songs “Hotel Lobby,” “The Last Memory,” “To the Bone,” “Casper,” “Party,” “Eye to Eye,” and more.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Nygil Cullins
Family of Atlanta man killed at Buckhead restaurant demands action
Mugshot photo of Jailon Gray
Domestic incident led to shooting that killed 2 adults, 1 teen in Rockdale Co.
police sirens generic photo
28-year-old man identified as fatal I-75 crash victim
Small plane made emergency landing
Plane makes emergency landing on Georgia interstate after engine fails
Photo of Cobb County home destroyed after a fire
Cobb County home deemed ‘a total loss’ after fire

Latest News

2023 Decatur Book Festival canceled
We talked the importance of eye exams on today's QC Morning.
Mobile eye clinic gives students exams and glasses
Five Points MARTA station
Atlanta City Council calls for audit of ‘More MARTA’ program
Drug house closed (Haralson County Sheriff's Office photo)
57-year-old man charged with drug trafficking in Haralson County