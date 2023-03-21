Atlanta city council OKs audit into billion-dollar MARTA program

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta City Council on Monday approved a financial audit of a MARTA program that was funded by a 2016 half-penny sales tax.

The audit’s scope will include all revenues and expenditures associated with the More MARTA Atlanta program. MARTA has until the next meeting of the council’s transportation committee on March 29 to respond.

In November 2016, city of Atlanta overwhelmingly approved the local sales tax that was designed for the largest investment in transit enhancements and expansion in four decades. The program aims to improve transit services in historically underserved communities and increase access to employment centers throughout the city.

But critics argue expansion efforts have fallen short.

“Atlanta residents took a leap of faith when they agreed to impose a tax on themselves in exchange for more transit inside the city,” said Amir Farokhi, chair of the council’s transportation committee. “In particular, a regressive sales tax hits some residents harder than others. MARTA needs to repay that faith by periodically opening up the books to the people so that they can see how their money is being spent.”

The audit is being funded and overseen by the city’s department of finance. Council member Marci Collier Overstreet said this provision ensures integrity.

“If we are going to take the time and resources necessary to do this, then let’s do it right,” Overstreet said. “Placing this audit in the city’s hands guarantees that we can find an independent third party to review the numbers. This way we get the most objective assessment of the way More MARTA is going.”

On Tuesday, MARTA accused the city council of “playing politics by demanding a full performance review of decisions made by previous MARTA and City of Atlanta leaders.

“This is yet another stall tactic from a collective group that has been wringing their hands and conflating the More MARTA program with the City’s Renew Atlanta TSPLOST program,” the agency said.

MARTA’s statement also said such an audit will delay all of its More MARTA projects.

MARTA blames money troubles as it narrows down a once list of 17 to seven.

“Every step of the program has been taken in concert with the City of Atlanta,” the agency said. “It was MARTA leadership’s expectation that after the recent City-requested resequencing exercise, we would focus on delivery of the program. Instead, that exercise is being used as an excuse to further delay. MARTA has the funding, bandwidth, expertise, and a clear path forward. All that is missing is the political will.”

