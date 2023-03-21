Atlanta PD lieutenant in custody for DUI flees hospital after agreeing to blood test

DALLAS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A lieutenant with the Atlanta Police Department has been placed on “non-enforcement status” after being charged with driving under the influence over the weekend in Paulding County.

The Georgia State Patrol says a trooper was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Macland Road at midnight on Sunday, March 19. An investigation determined a black Nissan Xterra was traveling eastbound on Macland Road near Mount Tabor Church Road when the driver failed to maintain his lane and traveled off the shoulder hitting a stop sign and a Paulding County DOT sign.

While speaking to the driver, identified as Renato Anaya, the trooper could smell alcohol on his breath. Anaya admitted to drinking some wine four hours before the crash.

Troopers say inside the vehicle was Atlanta Police Department-issued gear as well as an open beer with liquid inside.

Anaya was transported to an area hospital for a medical evaluation. While at the hospital, Anaya stated he was an officer for the Atlanta Police Department.

GSP says the trooper attempted a sobriety test four times on Anaya, who could not follow instructions. Anaya also failed a Preliminary Breath Test (PBT).

Anaya agreed to a blood test but while the trooper was gone to his vehicle to retrieve a Blood Draw kit, a nurse on staff said Anaya fled from the hospital into a wooded area, according to GSP.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and Cobb County K-9 were called to assist with the search but were unable to locate Anaya.

Several hours later, a Hiram Police Officer located Anaya at the RaceTrac Gas Station on Bill Carruth Parkway near the hospital he fled from. Anaya was taken into custody and transported to the Paulding Sheriff’s Office where he was released to jail staff for booking and processing. He has since been released on bond.

After learning of Anaya’s arrest, Atlanta PD Commanders say they immediately opened an internal investigation into the incident and placed Lt. Anaya in a non-enforcement status.

“Chief Schierbaum and APD Commanders take incidents like this very seriously and will review the outcome of the investigation to determine the next steps.”

The investigation continues.

