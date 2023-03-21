Bomb threat at River Ridge High School in Cherokee County causes evacuation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - River Ridge High School has evacuated due to an anonymous bomb threat Tuesday, say school officials.

Students have been evacuated to the stadium and Mill Creek Middle School gym.

The Superintendent of Schools has now issued an early dismissal of River Ridge High School.

Students who drive will dismiss at 11:45 a.m. and students that can’t drive will make other arrangements to leave the campus.

They are making arrangements to have buses bring the non-driving students home and officials are asking parents to arrive at noon to pick up their car riders from the Mill Creek Middle School campus.

All after-school activities have been canceled for both River Ridge and Mill Creek Middle School but no early dismissal for the middle school at this time.

Officials ask that parents do not call either campus or come to either campus at this time. “We need to keep driveways open for emergency responders and phone lines open for emergency communications,” say officials.

Officials are taking this matter extremely seriously and conducting a full investigation with an abundance of caution. Law enforcement agencies are arriving at the school to conduct a sweep of the campus.

