Candler Park Music Festival ending after 11 years

Patterson Hood, Mike Cooley, Brad Morgan, Jay Gonzalez, and Matt Patton with Drive-By Truckers...
Patterson Hood, Mike Cooley, Brad Morgan, Jay Gonzalez, and Matt Patton with Drive-By Truckers perform at the Candler Park Music and Food Festival on Saturday, May 30, 2015, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP)(Robb D. Cohen | Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Candler Park Music Festival is ending after 11 years.

The festival announced the move on its Facebook page.

Candler Park Music Festival is ending on a high note after 11 unbelievable years. We have loved every minute of...

Posted by Candler Park Music Festival on Monday, March 20, 2023

The move comes during a time of great uncertainty for outdoor events in the Atlanta area. Music Midtown was canceled last year after the threat of a lawsuit regarding attendees’ ability to carry guns at the event. The Decatur Book Festival also canceled its 2023 edition. Sweetwater 420 moved from Centennial Olympic Park to the Sweetwater Brewery.

However, events such as Shaky Knees and the Re:Set concert are scheduled to go ahead this summer.

