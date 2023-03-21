Positively Georgia
Clayton County special elections set for Tuesday

A special election is set for Tuesday in Jonesboro.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A special election is scheduled in Clayton County to replace state Rep. Mike Glanton (D-Jonesboro), who resigned earlier this year.

The city of Jonesboro is holding an election for mayor, as well. A SPLOST referendum for schools is also on Clayton County voters’ ballots.

Advance voting began last month, while early voting has also been underway to pick a new sheriff in Clayton County.

Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill was sentenced last week to 18 months in federal prison, followed by six years of supervised release for violating the civil rights of six detainees at the Clayton County jail by ordering them strapped into restraint chairs for hours on end.

Hill was found guilty on six of his seven charges, according to a news release.

The indictment alleges that Hill, without any legal justification, ordered his employees to strap the detainees into a restraint chair and keep them there for hours in violation of their constitutional rights.

According to Clayton County elections officials, voters who usually cast their ballot at First Presbyterian Church of Jonesboro will vote at the Board of Elections and Registration Office instead.

