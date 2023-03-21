Cobb County man sentenced to 10 years in prison for armed robbery

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cobb County has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with a 2021 armed robbery.

Waschon Lamon West entered a Walgreens in Smyrna July 15, 2021. West pointed a gun at a cashier and stole money.

While already in jail for that charge, West stabbed an inmate in the eye. An investigation determined that attack was gang-related.

West was convicted of armed robbery, aggravated assault, unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

He was sentenced to two 10-year prison terms, to be served concurrently. Those will be followed by 10 years on probation.

