Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Falcons add more size by signing WR Hollins to 1-year deal

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) warms up before an NFL football game against...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) warms up before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Atlanta Falcons have signed wide receiver Mack Hollins to a $2.5 million, one-year deal, giving the team another big option.

The Falcons announced the signing on Tuesday. Hollins could open the season as the No. 2 wide receiver, joining 2022 rookie Drake London as big playmakers for quarterback Desmond Ridder.

Olamide Zaccheaus and KhaDarel Hodge, who ranked among Atlanta’s top five wide receivers in 2022, are unrestricted free agents.

Hollins, 29, set career highs with 57 catches for 690 yards for Las Vegas last season and matched his high with four touchdown catches.

The Falcons also announced that defensive tackle Eddie Goldman, who retired after signing a one-year deal with the team last summer, has been reinstated. Goldman, 29, started 73 of 81 games in six seasons with the Chicago Bears. Goldman could compete for a starting job and provide help in the middle of the line.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot photo of Jailon Gray
Domestic incident led to shooting that killed 2 adults, 1 teen in Rockdale Co.
Photo of fatal crash involving ambulance
EMS worker among two killed in crash in southwest Atlanta
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man charged with improperly disposing body of missing Georgia father
In 2021, the most stolen guns have been reported in southeast Jefferson County, according to...
23-year-old Georgia man charged in Carroll County shooting, police chase
police sirens generic photo
28-year-old man identified as fatal I-75 crash victim

Latest News

Photo of Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo and Georgia House of Reps
Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo honored at Georgia House
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) celebrates as he leaves the field...
Heinicke says he signed with Falcons to be Ridder’s backup
FILE - Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter (9) in action during the second half of an NFL...
Falcons re-sign outside linebacker Carter to 2-year deal
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) works in the pocket against the Pittsburgh...
Falcons part ways with QB Marcus Mariota