FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Freeze Warning Tonight; Warm-up ahead

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The cold snap eases over the next few days and a big warm-up arrives late in the workweek. A Freeze Warning is in effect for early Tuesday as the temperature dips to near freezing by sunrise. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s on Tuesday afternoon. It will not be as cold on Wednesday morning with lows in the low to mid 40s.

The temperature rises to near 70 on Wednesday afternoon. There is a chance of few showers in the north Georgia mountains, but it will likely stay dry and partly sunny from Metro Atlanta to the south.

Much warmer weather arrives on Thursday. Expect a low temperature near 50 and highs near 80 Thursday afternoon. It will be even warmer on Friday with a lot near 60 and highs in the low 80s!

A front brings showers late Friday night into early Saturday. Right now, it looks like rain will end by 8-9 am and the rest of the weekend should be nice. Expect highs in the low 70s on Saturday and low to mid 70s on Sunday with dry skies.

