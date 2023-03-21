Positively Georgia
First Alert Forecast: Warmer through the rest of the week

Temperatures near 80 by Thursday ahead of rain and storms early Saturday
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Our well below-average temperatures will soon become a thing of the past!

Today, temperatures will climb into the upper 50s and low 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Tonight, we finally look ahead to a night above freezing with overnight lows in the low 40s.

Wednesday will feature more clouds, and maybe a few showers in the mountains with highs nearing 70 degrees.

Our warming trend continues through the end of the week, with highs in the 80s both Thursday and Friday.

A cold front will move in during the overnight hours Friday, and rain and storms will clear by late morning, leaving us with a pleasant day Saturday. As of right now, severe weather isn’t looking likely, but if the timing shifts slightly, we might be watching for strong storms.

The weekend will be mild even after our cold front with highs in the 70s both afternoons.

We seem to have quite the wet pattern kick off, as more rain returns Sunday night into Monday. A few storms will be possible with this next system as well.

No imminent cold snap is on the horizon, which means Spring seems to have settled in for now!

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

