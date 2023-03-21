Positively Georgia
‘I was really lucky’: Man had 2 winning Powerball tickets in the same drawing

Ben Baker had two winning Powerball tickets in the same drawing, according to the Virginia...
Ben Baker had two winning Powerball tickets in the same drawing, according to the Virginia Lottery.(Virginia Lottery)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Va. (Gray News) – A Virginia man is celebrating twice as much after he had two winning tickets in the same Powerball drawing.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Ben Baker bought a total of 10 tickets for the March 4 Powerball drawing from the Food Lion in Covington.

Out of those 10 tickets, two of them matched four of the winning numbers along with the Powerball number.

Baker would have won a $50,000 prize. However, he spent an extra dollar on each ticket when he bought them for Power Play, which triples each prize to $150,000. The two winnings added up to $300,000.

“I was really lucky,” he said as he received his check.

The Virginia Lottery said the winning numbers were 10-16-18-40-66 and the Powerball number was 16.

Baker said he plans to use some of the winnings for home improvement while saving the rest.

