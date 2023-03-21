Lady Hawks, Becca’s Closet donate prom dresses to underserved teens

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Just in time for prom season, nearly two dozen under-served teens in Fulton County, got to say “yes” to their dresses. The Lady Hawks helped make it happen.

The group comprised of the wives, significant others and mothers of Atlanta Hawks players, coaches, basketball operations staff and management.

On Monday night, the auxiliary group teamed up with Becca’s Closet Greater Atlanta to host a ‘Say Yes to the Prom Dress’ event at State Farm Arena.

“We’ve partnered with the Lady Hawks, and we are doing a prom dress giveaway for Fulton County students,” said Tiffany Cadogan, an organizer for Becca’s Closet of Greater Atlanta. “A lot of the students, they are underserved. Some of them are part of the homeless population. So, they are from backgrounds,” she said.

Tri-Cities High School senior America Lopez says she almost missed the opportunity to go to her senior prom.

“When I found out that, that I wasn’t really going to go to prom, because my family couldn’t financially afford it, I was really sad,” she said. “When I first came in, it was really like wow. I was flabbergasted. I didn’t know what to say exactly.”

Becca’s Closet Greater Atlanta Chapter brought 1,000 dresses to giveaway, and the teens were able to choose from more than 600 dresses on racks.

Each teen received first-class assistance from the Lady Hawks.

“I think that all of these young women are strong, beautiful, confident women, then to just put them in a dress that gives them that joy and helps exude that. I think that’s it’s so wonderful and it brings me so much joy to see the excitement in their smiles in their eyes,” said Laura Prunty, wife of assistant coach Joe Prunty.

The girls were able to walk away with shoes and donated jewelry. The girls also had an opportunity to make their own jewelry pieces from the Kendra Scott collection. Those who signed up will also get their makeup done for free on their big day.

“It’s just been an overwhelming experience,” Lopez said. “I’m really blessed to have this opportunity,” she said. “It’s just nice. There’s not much you can say. You just have to be there to live it to understand it,” Lopez said. “So, seeing that there’s other people like that, there’s definitely a hope in humanity,” she added.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.