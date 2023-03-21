Man stabbed multiple times on Euhrlee Street in southwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A stabbing investigation is underway in southwest Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department says Monday around 7:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person stabbed on the 100 block of Euhrlee Street SW. Upon arrival, officers located a 23-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

